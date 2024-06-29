Kieran McArdle Drops Five Points on the Carolina Chaos

June 29, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Carolina Chaos YouTube Video







Philadelphia Waterdogs veteran had a NIGHT against the Chaos, leading the 'Dogs to their first win in 2024. Relive his five point performance.

