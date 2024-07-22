Kevin Dineen Returns for "Whalers Alumni Weekend" Joining First-Timers, Joel Quenneville, Kent Manderville, Stewart Gavin & Archie Henderso

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that former NHL All-Star, and fan favorite Kevin Dineen is returning for the second straight season, and joining first-timers Joel Quenneville, Kent Manderville, Stewart Gavin and Archie Henderson for the 7th Annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend" presented by Saint Francis Hospital with the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Dineen, Quenneville and 19 former Whalers at the luncheon (Saturday, July 27th 11AM-1PM) at Dunkin' Park. The luncheon will include on-field batting practice, autograph session and a limited-edition poster. Proceeds for the luncheon will benefit the Yard Goats Foundation. Former Whalers players along with current Yard Goats players will be doing a visit to Saint Francis Hospital (114 Woodland St, Hartford) on Friday at 10:00 AM. Media looking to cover the hospital visit can meet inside the hospital's main entrance. The Yard Goats will be hosting a pregame autograph session with the Whalers players prior to the game on Saturday.

The Yard Goats will be honoring the Hartford Whalers for the games on Friday (7:10 PM) and Saturday (6:10 PM) by wearing the specially designed hockey style jersey uniforms, and the ballpark theme will be branded to honor the popular former NHL franchise. Saturday the former Hartford Whalers players will be honored, and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs when the gates open at 4:00 PM.

Former Hartford Whalers participating this weekend are: Kevin Dineen, Andre Lacroix, Archie Henderson, Bill Bennett, Bob Crawford, Chuck Kaiton, Dan Fridgen, David Jensen, Jeff Brubaker, Joel Quenneville, Kent Manderville, Mark Janssens, Norm Barnes, Paul Lawless, Scott Daniels, Stewart Gavin, Wayne Babych, Yvon Corriveau, Gerry McDonald, and special guests Mike Corrigan (LA Kings & Pittsburgh Penguins) and Mark Bousquet (Poodle from the movie Slap Shot).

Tickets for the luncheon are available for purchase on the Yard Goats website, www.yardgoatsbaseball.com. The Yard Goats open their next homestand tomorrow night (July 23rd) at 7:10PM against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators. Individual game tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are available to purchase at yardgoatsbaseball.com or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

