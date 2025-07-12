Kenny Lawler with Another Ridiculous TD Catch! I CFL
July 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Kenny Lawler reminded everyone why he's one of the CFL's premier playmakers with a highlight-reel touchdown grab.
