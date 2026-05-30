Kenleigh Cahalan Signs Pro Contract with the Portland Cascade

Published on May 30, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







Florida Gators infielder Kenleigh Cahalan has signed a rookie contract with the Portland Cascade. Cahalan was the team's fourth pick in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft. She got her Golden Ticket alongside Gators teammate Jocelyn Erickson, who will play for the Chicago Bandits, on April 18.

Cahalan will bring defensive flexibility to the Cascade roster; although she was the Gators' everyday shortstop her senior season, she also plays third base. She logged her best offensive numbers in her final run in the orange and blue, posting a slash line of .377/.444/.711. Cahalan was recently named to the 2026 All-SEC Second Team.

The Cascade will open the season on June 9 in Durham, North Carolina, against the Carolina Blaze in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 30, 2026

Kenleigh Cahalan Signs Pro Contract with the Portland Cascade - Portland Cascade

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