Keaton Sutherland's Journey: from Adversity to the USFL Conference Championship
June 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Keaton Sutherland has battled through vision loss, major life changes, and the new chapter of fatherhood. He sat down with Phil Murphy on SportsCenter to reflect on his journey and what it means to be playing for a shot at the title. Catch the USFL Conference Championship tomorrow at 3 PM ET on ABC.
