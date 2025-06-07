Keaton Sutherland's Journey: from Adversity to the USFL Conference Championship

June 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video







Keaton Sutherland has battled through vision loss, major life changes, and the new chapter of fatherhood. He sat down with Phil Murphy on SportsCenter to reflect on his journey and what it means to be playing for a shot at the title. Catch the USFL Conference Championship tomorrow at 3 PM ET on ABC.







