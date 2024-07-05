Kats' Begin Quest for the 2024 Arena Bowl

July 5, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Nashville Kats News Release







ORLANDO - The Nashville Kats' quest for the 2024 Arena Bowl Championship starts in Magic City as they seek revenge against the Orlando Predators at the Kia Center on Friday evening in the first round of the Arena Football League Playoffs. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network and can be heard locally on 102.5 and 106.3 FM The Game with Eli Gold and Greg Pogue.

HEIGH-HO, HEIGH-HO, IT'S OFF TO BILLINGS WE GO: The winner of the Nashville/Orlando game will head to Billings for the AFL semifinals next Saturday, July 12, at 9 PM CT. Nashville is the only team to have defeated the Outlaws during the regular season, knocking them off 57-54 on June 6.

FOR THE 'SHIP: The 33rd ArenaBowl is set to be played at the American Dream Center at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, July 19.

HIP HIP HOORAY: In his first game since 2019, Randy Hippeard led a four-play, 47-yard game-winning drive to secure a victory for the Kats over Billings on June 8. Hippeard finished with 322 passing yards and six touchdowns.

HIP TO BE WIDE: The Kats' wide receiver corps made it easy for Hippeard to readjust to the speed of an arena football game against Billings. Milton Williams III and Marquise Irvin combined for 21 receptions and two touchdowns. Irvin led the team with 141 receiving yards, and Williams became Hippeard's favorite target with 11 catches. Kendrick Ings and Braxton Haley each scored two touchdowns, combining for 103 yards. Ings added 69 yards on kick returns, including a 31-yard run on the opening kickoff.

HAIL TO THE BRAX: Braxton Haley leads the Nashville Kats in receiving touchdowns this season with 12 on 33 catches for 436 yards. Haley averages 62.3 yards per game.

WILLIAMS CUBED: In four games this season, Milton Williams III has pulled down a team-best 36 catches for 359 yards and seven touchdowns. Williams leads the team, averaging 89.8 yards per game.

BONES JONES: Derrick Jones leads the Kats with 30 tackles. He also has three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.