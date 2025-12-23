Kansas City Comets vs St. Louis Ambush - December 21st, 2025 - MASL Highlights 2025/26

Published on December 22, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







In another epic edition of the I70 Series rivalry, it was the Kansas City Comets standing tall 1-0 in the shootout to take home a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Ambush

From The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri







