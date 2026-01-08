Kansas City Comets vs. St. Louis Ambush - 12.31.25 - MASL Highlights

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







In another instant classic in the I70 Series, it was Randy Martinez with the OT winner as the St. Louis Ambush took down the Kansas City Comets 5-4

From The Family Arena in St. Charles, MO







