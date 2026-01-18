Kansas City Comets vs. Milwaukee Wave - 1.17.26
Published on January 17, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Kansas City Comets YouTube Video
Kansas City Comets take on Milwaukee Wave LIVE from Milwaukee, WI.
Check out the Kansas City Comets Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 17, 2026
- Wave Dominant Again in 10-5 Win - San Diego Sockers
- Comets Visit Milwaukee for Sunday Showdown - Kansas City Comets
- Empire Outshoots Ambush, 32-14, Loses, 4-2, in Nascimento Clinic - Empire Strykers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.