Kalamazoo Growlers Launch Zoo Crew Membership

November 10, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced today that they are launching the Zoo Crew Membership program to replace their previous 365-Game Plan.

Nick Stoglin, Assistant General Manager at the Kalamazoo Growlers said "We are excited to change the way fans interact with the team. With this newly designed membership model, we are able to bring the best baseball experience to our fans every summer while also providing other perks and fun things to do outside of baseball during the off-season."

The previously popular 365-Game Plan will be discontinued. But don't worry. Everyone who had the 365-Game Plan in previous seasons has been automatically upgraded to a Zoo Crew Membership, and all the great perks of the 365-Game Plan will remain within the new membership model.

Cole Kuehl, Fan Experience Director with the team said "Building on a successful season, we are ready to continue to give our fans the championship experience with a championship-caliber membership and I trust they will find that this new membership model is the best way to attend games moving forward. Plus, there are a ton of other perks."

After a wildly successful season on and off the field, the team made it clear that they want to express their gratitude to the fans and the Kalamazoo community by offering new members a exclusive deal. New members will get a free Growlers jersey and hat to wrap up for the holidays and no payments until January. That means you can get your Holiday gifts now and don't have to pay for them until later.

According to the website, here is what you can expect as a Zoo Crew Member:

All-You-Can-Eat Food/Drinks. You get all you can eat food through the 4th inning. We even bring in food trucks and catered meals to give more options each game.

Your Own Pavilion. Skip the concession lines with access to your own all-inclusive buffet.

Free Gifts. Receive a team jersey and hat for FREE. ($75 value) It's the only way to get them.

Our Best Games. Fireworks, local celebrities, nationally renown entertainment acts. Last year these weekend nights sold out. The only way to guarantee access to these games is with your membership.

Ticket Exchange Program. You can exchange any tickets in advance for tickets to another regular season home game of your choice.

Limited Availability. Our stadium only allows us to offer 500 of these packages per game and is not available for the single-game buyer.

No-Hassle Renewal Program. Your membership will automatically renew which will guarantee your perks. If you wish to cancel, just unsubscribe on our website at any time.

Payment Plan. We even have an easy payment plan that allows you to pay as you go.

Year-Round Events. As a member, you'll now get FREE access to exclusive events year round like movie nights, bowling parties and more.

Partner Perks and Coupons. Visit our community partners and receive exclusive deals.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.