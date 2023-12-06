Jumbo Shrimp Recognized Among Pro Sports Leaders in Game Presentation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The highly-renowned environment of Affordable Family Fun at 121 Financial Ballpark has now been ranked among the best in all of professional sports. In GameOps.com's Best of 2023 awards, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp finished as an Honorable Mention along with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and MLS' Philadelphia Union, runner-up to the Savannah Bananas for Best Team Operation.

GameOps.com considers creativity, value to fans, overcoming sport and budget limitations, quality of presentation and attention to detail in its evaluation of professional sports teams for game operations and presentation. The entity noted how the Jumbo Shrimp have "kept the spirit of minor league baseball intact despite industry changes and the Covid-19 pandemic."

"We are certainly honored and grateful to be recognized among the Savannah Bananas, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia Union," said Executive Vice President/General Manager Harold Craw. "I would like to thank GameOps.com and all of Crustacean Nation for their continued support of Affordable Family Fun. Additionally, I want to recognize the extraordinary work of Senior Director of Promotions & Special Events David Ratz for laying out and coming up with fun ideas and leading the promotions team and Creative Services Manager Brian DeLettre for leading the production team executing nightly. We are looking forward to Opening Night on March 29, 2024."

The club's unique promotions - including, in 2023, Swedish Furniture Night, which featured Swedish-furniture building competitions, and the Jumbo Shrimp's Salute to Duct Tape Night were mentioned among the award-winning entry.

Additionally, with tickets starting at $5 and a $2 hot dog available every game, the Jumbo Shrimp are always affordable. The club's family fun is reflected in each of their weekly specials, including the club's traditional Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, Friday Night Fireworks, Giveaway Saturday and Baptist Health Family Sundays.

Fans can join in on the fun in preparation of the 2024 season presented by FIS. Season ticket packages, mini plans and group outings are on sale now by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

