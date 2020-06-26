July 3 and 4- Fireworks and High School Baseball

It will be Baseball and Fireworks when ONEOK Field hosts the High School Senior Series All-Star Baseball Games in downtown Tulsa on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Each game will feature a matchup of high school seniors from the Tulsa area, followed by large Fireworks Shows in celebration of Independence Day. Each game is scheduled to consist of nine inning with the Fireworks scheduled afterwards.

With COVID-19 restrictions and limitations in place, capacity at ONEOK Field will be approximately 1/3 of normal capacity as safe-distancing standards will be observed.

The High School Senior Series has been arranged after the pandemic brought a premature halt to the 2020 high school season. The cancellation left a void for graduating seniors who missed their chance at one final season and without an opportunity to properly cap their careers.

Recognizing this void, the Tulsa Drillers and the Tulsa Area Baseball Coaches Association worked together to arrange the two games for area seniors.

"These games give many seniors in the Tulsa area, who lost their season, a chance to play another game," said Pat Foster, Head Baseball Coach at Metro Christian High School and the current President of the Tulsa Area Baseball Coaches Association.

The game on Friday, July 3 will be an East versus West format. The East squad will consist of seniors from Claremore, Glenpool, Jenks, Edison, Pryor and Metro Christian. The West will have players from Bixby, Cascia Hall, Holland Hall, Sapulpa, Collinsville, Mannford, Berryhill and Kiefer.

On Saturday, July 4, the game will have the North facing the South. The North roster will feature players from Verdigris, Bishop Kelley, Sand Springs, Owasso, Victory Christian, Liberty and Coweta. The South roster will have players from Broken Arrow, Union, Lincoln Christian and Regent Prep.

Prices are $12 each for tickets in Sections 101-112, $10 each for tickets in Sections 115-119 and $6 for Lawn tickets. In additions, tables for up to eight people will be for sale in the Budweiser Terrace for $64 each.

Friday, July 3 . . . High School Senior Series Game #1 (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 6:00 PM

INDEPENDENCE HOLIDAY FIREWORKS

It's the East versus the West in Game 1 of the High School Senior Baseball Series. After the game, fans can enjoy a large Fireworks Spectacular celebrating the Independence Holiday. It's all presented by Tulsa Tech, Tulsa's Channel 8 and 92.1 The Beat.

OBI BLOOD DRIVE

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be holding a blood drive from

3 p.m.- 8 p.m. outside the stadium on Elgin Avenue. It's a great opportunity for everyone to make a much-needed donation during this critical time. Every donor will receive two tickets to the July 18 Drillers TCL game and FIREWORKS Show!

Saturday, July 4 . . . High School Senior Series Game #2 (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 6:00 PM

INDEPENDENCE HOLIDAY FIREWORKS

It's Game 2 of the High School Senior Baseball Series with the North facing the South. Following the game, fans can enjoy a large Fireworks Spectacular celebrating the Independence Holiday. It's all presented by Tulsa Tech, Tulsa's Channel 8 and 92.1 The Beat.

