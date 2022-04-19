Joliet Slammers Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

JOLIET, IL - The 2022 Joliet Slammers invite you and your family and friends to a summer of fun at Duly Health and Care Field!

"Affordable family fun" has a new meaning with single-game ticket prices ranging from $9-$16, with an additional $2 off if you pre-purchase before the day of the game. Group rates begin with a headcount of just 20 people!

The Slammers celebrate every Tuesday home game with their Twosday special in which all tickets are only $2 if you pre-purchase before the day of the game. That ticket will increase to $3 if you purchase the day of the game.

The team has 51 home games this season and a new start time of 6:35pm Tuesday-Friday (with a few day game exceptions), 6:05pm on Saturdays, and 1:05pm on Sundays. Gates will open one hour before the game start time.The Slammers will kick off their season away at the Windy City ThunderBolts on May 12, and celebrate their home opener at 6:35pm on Friday, May 13 against the Ottawa Titans.

If you're looking for more, the Slammers also introduced the new 2022 Fireworks 5-Game Plan! Join the Slammers for 5 hand-selected fan-favorite theme nights that include firework shows. Want more? This deal is also available in a full 10-game Fireworks Plan.

To see the full 2022 Promotional Schedule, ticket packages, and more visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today.

