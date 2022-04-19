Boulders Seeking Host Families for 2022 Season

Rockland County, NY - Minor league baseball is often referred to as being an intimate gathering of local folks - and you can't get much more intimate than inviting players to live in your home for a summer.

After a long day at the ballpark, players need a place to lay their head...and to play video games and to have a homecooked meal. To this end, the New York Boulders are seeking host families for this upcoming season.

And there may not be a better opportunity for a Boulders' fan to help out the team they cheer on each summer.

Independent league baseball is not the major leagues. There are no fancy homes owned by its players or ritzy hotels to reside in during the season. Instead, teams attempt to match up players with host families, who welcome them into their homes with open arms.

The host family program presents an exciting opportunity to learn and share in the life of a minor league baseball player. Host families are not financially compensated, but they have always played a big role in the success of the Boulders as a team and in the career of the individual player.

Each season, a dozen or so host families take in Boulders' players.

While the host family does it on a voluntary basis, there are perks, such as tickets to home games, an annual tailgate, and end-of-season on-field recognition, a discount at the team store, as well as a mid-season game event.

Families, though, must commit to the entire season (which runs from mid-May through early September), provide the player with his own room (though multiple players can share a living space), access to a bathroom, laundry room and kitchen and provide a safe, clean and healthy home environment.

In addition, they must be very understanding of the player's hectic schedule.

The reward for the host family is knowing that they have made a positive impact on the future of a young man. If you are interested in becoming a host family, contact Debbie VanderClute at host@nyboulders.com.

Information regarding season tickets and packages, as well as tickets for individual games for the Boulders' 2022 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

