Join the Walleye for End of Season Celebration on Tuesday, May 30

May 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release


What a season.

It was a season to celebrate, Walleye fans. Join us on Tuesday, May 30 for our end of season celebration event and give a final farewell to the 2022-23 Walleye coaches and players who made it a year to remember.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 30

WHERE: Hensville Park

TIME: 6 - 7 p.m.

DOORS OPEN: 5:30 p.m.

Hear from head coach Dan Watson (and maybe even a player or two!) as they look back on one of the best Walleye seasons of all-time. Following an end-of-season highlight video, players and coaches will be stationed throughout Hensville Park for photos and autographs. Team photos will be given out upon entrance and can be used for autographs.

