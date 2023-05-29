Join the Walleye for End of Season Celebration on Tuesday, May 30
May 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
What a season.
It was a season to celebrate, Walleye fans. Join us on Tuesday, May 30 for our end of season celebration event and give a final farewell to the 2022-23 Walleye coaches and players who made it a year to remember.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 30
WHERE: Hensville Park
TIME: 6 - 7 p.m.
DOORS OPEN: 5:30 p.m.
Hear from head coach Dan Watson (and maybe even a player or two!) as they look back on one of the best Walleye seasons of all-time. Following an end-of-season highlight video, players and coaches will be stationed throughout Hensville Park for photos and autographs. Team photos will be given out upon entrance and can be used for autographs.
ECHL Stories from May 29, 2023
