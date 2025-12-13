NLL Ottawa Black Bears

Jeff Teat with 4 Goals vs. Saskatchewan Rush

Published on December 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video


Welcome to the Jeff Teat show (5G, 4A)

Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics

National Lacrosse League Stories from December 12, 2025


OurSports Central