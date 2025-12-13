Jeff Teat with 4 Goals vs. Saskatchewan Rush

Published on December 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Welcome to the Jeff Teat show (5G, 4A)







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.