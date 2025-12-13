Jeff Teat with 4 Goals vs. Saskatchewan Rush
Published on December 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Welcome to the Jeff Teat show (5G, 4A)
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 12, 2025
- Rush Edged at Black Bears - Saskatchewan Rush
- Warriors Ready for Week 3 Matchup against Desert Dogs - Vancouver Warriors
- Vancouver Warriors Host 5th Annual First Nations Celebration, Presented by TD, on December 13th - Vancouver Warriors
- Black Bears Welcome Defending NLL Finalists Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Lacrosse Fans Set to Mingle with the Mammoth December 20 at Sheraton Denver Downtown - Colorado Mammoth
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa Black Bears Stories
- Black Bears Welcome Defending NLL Finalists Rush
- Teddy Bear Toss Returns as Black Bears Welcome Rush
- Late Black Bears Rally Not Enough to Overcome Seals in Home Opener
- Ottawa Welcomes San Diego to Open 2025-26 Campaign
- How the Ottawa Black Bears Spent Their Summers