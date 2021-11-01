Jeferson Morales Named Harmon Killebrew Award Winner

November 1, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Minnesota Twins have announced that former Mighty Mussels catcher and outfielder Jeferson Morales has been named the team's 2021 Harmon Killebrew Award Winner.

Morales was nominated by the Mighty Mussels front office as a player who went above and beyond regarding fan interaction during the season, showing a constant willingness to interact and sign autographs whenever he could.

The Killebrew Award was created following the Hall of Famer's death in 2011, and annually recognizes a player from each of the organization's full season affiliates who demonstrated outstanding community service. Morales will be honored during an on-field ceremony in spring training.

The La Victoria, Venezuela native was a fan favorite throughout his three months in a Mighty Mussels uniform, proving to be one of the club's most respected and trusted leaders. A lynchpin in the middle of the batting order, Morales slugged 26 extra-base hits in 71 games in Fort Myers, drawing 42 walks while stealing 12 bases (.784 OPS).

Morales earned a promotion to High-A Cedar Rapids on August 7, a moment that Mussels manager Brian Meyer called a highlight of the 2021 season. Jeferson continued to mash in Cedar Rapids, hitting .301 with five home runs in just 25 games with the Kernels.

Previous Fort Myers Winners

2019 - Calvin Faucher

2018 - Tyler Wells

2017 - Kevin Garcia

2016 - Trey Vavra

2015 - Tanner Vavra

2014 - Tim Shibuya

2013 - Stephens Wickens

2012 - Andy Leer

2011 - Reggie Williams

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from November 1, 2021

Jeferson Morales Named Harmon Killebrew Award Winner - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.