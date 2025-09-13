CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Jaw-Dropping Touchdown Catch for Justin Hardy I CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


Justin Hardy makes an incredible highlight-reel touchdown catch to cut into the BC Lions' lead.

Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from September 13, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central