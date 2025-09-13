Jaw-Dropping Touchdown Catch for Justin Hardy I CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Justin Hardy makes an incredible highlight-reel touchdown catch to cut into the BC Lions' lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.