Jackie Young Had a Historic 3Q with 21 PTS-The Most in a WNBA Finals Game! She Finished with 32 PTS.

Published on October 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Jackie Young says "The rim was big" in reference to her 3Q performance today

She dropped 21 PTS that quarter which marks the most ever in an individual quarter of a WNBA Finals game!

Jackie Young ended the game with 32 PTS, 8 REB & 3 3PM. Check out her highlights

