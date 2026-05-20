UFL Orlando Storm

Jack Plummer's 71-Yard Touchdown Run: Longest of the Season!

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm YouTube Video


Jack Plummer takes off for the longest touchdown run of the season.

71 yards to the house for Orlando Storm's QB1.

#highlight #ufl #football

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United Football League Stories from May 20, 2026


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