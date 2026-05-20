Jack Plummer's 71-Yard Touchdown Run: Longest of the Season!

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm YouTube Video







Jack Plummer takes off for the longest touchdown run of the season.

71 yards to the house for Orlando Storm's QB1.

#highlight #ufl #football







United Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.