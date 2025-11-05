"It's Always Looking for the Next Person to Learn From.": USL Forward Pro Preseason Residency 2025

Published on November 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







USL Forward creates opportunities for qualified, high potential coaching candidates from underrepresented backgrounds to gain essential experience. Our 2025 Pro Preseason Residency cohort speaks about their coaching journeys, their experiences in the program and more.







