"IT WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE SOMETHING SPECIAL!!!"
Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Aarón Guillén scores his first for Las Vegas Lights FC to secure a 1-1 draw at Cashman Field on Saturday night.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 13, 2026
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Minnesota United FC (U.S. Open Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Minnesota United FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Le Rouge Bring Home Fortress Mentality to Knockout Test against the Fire - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC Draw against Sacramento Republic FC at Cashman Field
- Know Before You Go: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Sacramento Republic FC: Canines at Cashman: Saturday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Sacramento Republic FC: Saturday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. PT
- Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Capriotti's as Official Sandwich Partner