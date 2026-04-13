"IT WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE SOMETHING SPECIAL!!!"

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Aarón Guillén scores his first for Las Vegas Lights FC to secure a 1-1 draw at Cashman Field on Saturday night.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 13, 2026

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