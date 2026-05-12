Is the 2026 Season Already Decided?: Chicago vs Anthem: Sunday Night Rugby Highlights: MLR Week 7

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video







Nine tries. A statement win. And a message to the rest of the league. @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR

Mac Jones with a brace. Mark O'Keeffe with a brace. Santiago Videla was near-perfect with the boot. Week 7 of MLR - Sunday Night Rugby in Chicago.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 12, 2026

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