Is the 2026 Season Already Decided?: Chicago vs Anthem: Sunday Night Rugby Highlights: MLR Week 7
Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video
Nine tries. A statement win. And a message to the rest of the league. @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR
Mac Jones with a brace. Mark O'Keeffe with a brace. Santiago Videla was near-perfect with the boot. Week 7 of MLR - Sunday Night Rugby in Chicago.
Major League Rugby Stories from May 12, 2026
- 36 Points Not Enough in Loss to Hounds - Anthem Rugby Carolina
- Player of the Week: Brock Webster, Fullback, Chicago Hounds - MLR
- First XV: WK7: 2026 - MLR
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anthem Rugby Carolina Stories
- 36 Points Not Enough in Loss to Hounds
- Anthem Claim Historic First Home Win as Roberts and Carty Inspire Nine-Point Triumph over Seattle
- Anthem's Late Fightback Offers Hope Despite Chicago Defeat in Home Opener
- No. 1 Overall MLR Draft Pick, Will Sherman Set to Start
- Toby Fricker Talks Anthem, the Future and Refindin Form