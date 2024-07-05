Is He the BEST Player in the CFL Right Now?! #cfl #football

July 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Tyson Philpot runs into the end zone to record his 4th touchdown of the CFL season as the Alouettes win again to remain undefeated.

