Inside MLR: Episode 9: Can Chicago's Dominance Beat Championship History?

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







Can anybody stop the Chicago Hounds in Major League Rugby 2026?

Another week, another dominant performance from Chicago as they dismantle Anthem RC 61-36 on Sunday Night Rugby. But is the road to the MLR Shield really that simple?

Host Will Hooley is joined by former USA Eagles star and current MLR analyst Alycia Washington to break down all the biggest storylines from Week 7 of MLR 2026. From Chicago's relentless attack to the warning signs coming from battle-tested championship teams like the New England Free Jacks and Seattle Seawolves, this episode asks the big question:

Does dominance beat championship pedigree?

Inside this episode: Why the Chicago Hounds look unstoppable right now Why you should NEVER count out the Free Jacks & Seawolves Ã°Å¸Å½â¢Ã¯Â¸Â MLR Co-President Alex Magleby joins the show Fan questions answered on league expansion, officiating & the Referee Review System Week 8 previews, including: Can California Legion unlock Chicago's defense? - Can New England finally overcome their bogey team Old Glory DC on Sunday Night Rugby? Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸ College rugby discussion & rapid-fire positional debates that spark some serious disagreement

Drop your predictions in the comments Can Chicago go all the way, or will championship experience win out when it matters most?







Major League Rugby Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.