Inside MLR: Episode 5: Honest Reactions + Chicago Momentum

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







In this week's Inside MLR, Will Hooley sits down with MLR Co-President Alex Magalby, fresh off the first Sunday Night Rugby broadcast, for a candid debrief on the Hounds-Legion showcase, the challenges facing the league, and what growth actually looks like ahead of the 2031 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Joining the show is special guest and Sunday Night Rugby on ESPN co-host Claudia Bellofatto, who teams up with Will to dive into all the biggest storylines from Week 3:

Old Glory DC's huge win over New England Free Jacks Anthem RC's surprise victory against the Seattle Seawolves A full recap of Sunday Night Rugby on ESPN, including the Hounds vs Legion showdown, where Chicago put in a statement performance

We look ahead to Week 4, including Chicago's showcase trip to Nashville to play the Free Jacks and the next Sunday Night Rugby event.

Finally, get to know Claudia, her journey into broadcasting, her growing love for rugby, why she joined Sunday Night Rugby, and the biggest star she's ever interviewed







Major League Rugby Stories from April 15, 2026

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