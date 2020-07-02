Independence Day Celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium Postponed

Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





PENSACOLA, FL - The Independence Day celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium scheduled for Saturday, July 4 has been postponed due to public health concerns as COVID-19 cases remain near record highs in Escambia County and the state of Florida.

"The health and safety of our fans and staff always comes first," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "The Fourth of July at the ballpark is a day our staff looks forward to each year and we know our fans do too. We're very disappointed and this decision wasn't made lightly. We surveyed every employee at the stadium and came to the collective agreement that, although we were confident in our enhanced safety protocols, this event simply would not be worth the risk to our community's health. We look forward to rescheduling and celebrating Independence Day at the ballpark in the future."

Fans with tickets to Saturday's event can hold them and exchange them for a ticket to the rescheduled Independence Day celebration or request a refund by contacting the Blue Wahoos box office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 850-934-8444.

All additional events at the ballpark this week including stadium dining, trivia, and BINGO have also been postponed.

