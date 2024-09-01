Ilias Iliadis Scores ANOTHER Olimpico!
September 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
If we had a nickel for every time Ilias Iliadis scored an Olimpico for Atlético Ottawa in August we'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice
