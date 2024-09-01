Ilias Iliadis Scores ANOTHER Olimpico!

September 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







If we had a nickel for every time Ilias Iliadis scored an Olimpico for Atlético Ottawa in August we'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice

Ã°Å¸"Âº OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.