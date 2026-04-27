UFL Louisville Kings

Ian Wheeler Makes History!

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video


Ian Wheeler was UNSTOPPABLE.

Louisville Kings RB breaks the UFL single-game rushing touchdown record, punching in 4 TDs vs Dallas.

Check out the Louisville Kings Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Football League Stories from April 27, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central