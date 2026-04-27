Ian Wheeler Makes History!

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







Ian Wheeler was UNSTOPPABLE.

Louisville Kings RB breaks the UFL single-game rushing touchdown record, punching in 4 TDs vs Dallas.







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