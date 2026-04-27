Ian Wheeler Makes History!
Published on April 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video
Ian Wheeler was UNSTOPPABLE.
Louisville Kings RB breaks the UFL single-game rushing touchdown record, punching in 4 TDs vs Dallas.
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United Football League Stories from April 27, 2026
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