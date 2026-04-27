UFL Hits Midseason Mark as Playoff Picture Takes Shape

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The UFL season has officially reached its halfway point following Week Five. With five weeks remaining, the favorites have emerged, and every team remains within striking distance as the playoff race begins to take form.

Week Five kicked off Friday night in Birmingham, where DC continued its offensive tear. The Defenders notched their third 40+ point performance of the season behind Jordan Ta'amu's best outing yet.

Ta'amu threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns, posting a stellar 150.6 passer rating. Xazavian Valladay and Ty Scott each found the end zone twice, powering DC to a 45-28 win.

The Defenders have now won four straight and sit tied for first at 4-1 with a staggering +76 point differential. Birmingham, meanwhile, has dropped four in a row and now faces a must-win stretch to keep its season alive.

DC turns its attention to Dallas in Week Six, while Birmingham prepares for a rematch with Orlando.

Saturday night delivered one of the biggest results of the weekend, as St. Louis handed Orlando its first loss of the season.

The Battlehawks defense dominated early, shutting out the Storm in the first half and building a 25-0 lead into the third quarter. Orlando managed just 28 yards of offense in the first half, by far its lowest output of the season.

The Storm made a late push and threatened a comeback, but couldn't finish the job, going just 3-of-14 on third down.

St. Louis improves to 3-2 and currently holds a postseason spot alongside Dallas. Orlando remains tied with DC atop the league at 4-1. The Storm will look to bounce back against Birmingham, while St. Louis gears up for a showdown with a surging Louisville squad.

Sunday's doubleheader opened with Houston grinding out a win over Columbus.

Houston's defense led the way with two takeaways, six tackles for loss, and just 261 yards allowed. Columbus had opportunities late but couldn't capitalize, a theme that ultimately defined the game.

With the win, Houston moves to 2-3 and sits just one game out of a playoff spot. Columbus falls to 1-4, tied with Birmingham at the bottom of the standings. The two teams will meet again Friday night in Columbus.

The weekend's biggest shock came in the finale, where Louisville exploded for 47 points in a statement win over Dallas.

The Kings' defense turned the game on its head, intercepting Austin Reed four times, including two pick-sixes. On the ground, Louisville racked up 147 rushing yards, led by Ian Wheeler's incredible four-touchdown performance.

Now riding a two-game win streak, Louisville sits just one game out of the postseason picture and heads into a Thursday night clash with St. Louis in the Derby Classic.

Dallas, despite back-to-back losses, remains in playoff positions at 2-3. They'll face DC this Saturday in what's shaping up to be a potential Game of the Year.







United Football League Stories from April 27, 2026

UFL Hits Midseason Mark as Playoff Picture Takes Shape - UFL

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