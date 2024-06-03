Ian Mejia, Cal Conley Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week

June 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP Ian Mejia and IN Cal Conley have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for May 27 to June 2.

Mejia, 24, Ian Mejia returned to the Trustmark Park mound last Thursday for the first time since his May 17 no-hitter and almost matched the effort in a game one 3-0 shutout of the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. Mejia scattered three hits over 7.0 innings to post his second-straight complete-game shutout for Mississippi. Mejia struck out three and walked none, retiring 19 of the final 21 batters of the game. The Tuscon, AZ native improved to 5-0 on the year, with a 1.45 ERA, and in May, was 4-0 and didn't allow a run in 26.2 innings, five walks to 30 strikeouts. In four starts at Trustmark Park, Mejia hasn't given up a run in 27 innings.

When Ian Mejia takes the mound, the Mississippi Braves were 8-1 in his nine starts. Mississippi's opening-day starter leads the Southern League with two shutouts and ranks among the league leaders in ERA (2nd, 1.45), strikeouts (T-5th, 57), WHIP (2nd, 0.87), wins (T-2nd, 5), and opponent's batting average (1st,.160). Mejia has set a new club record, having not allowed a run over 29.2 innings since his start on April 28. Mejia is set to start again for the M-Braves on Wednesday night in Pensacola.

Conley, 24, hit in five of his six starts last week against Montgomery, batting.375 (6-for-16) with an RBI, two runs, three walks, and a stolen base. Over his last 12 games, the Texas Tech product has reached base safely in 12-straight games, batting.359 with four doubles, five runs, eight RBI, five walks, three stolen bases, and a.884 OPS.

Conley's 10-game hitting streak, which began on May 19, ended on Saturday. The streak was the longest by a Mississippi player this season and the fifth-Longest in the Southern League.

The M-Braves enjoy a day off on Monday and begin a six-game road series in Pensacola at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:05 pm with coverage starting at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

For tickets and more information on promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

