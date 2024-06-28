Hurrell's Walk-off Lifts Bravehearts Over Sea Unicorns

Worcester, MA - Jacob Hurrell (Fitchburg State) lined a walk-off single to right field, lifting the Worcester Bravehearts to a come-from-behind 7-6 win over the Norwich Sea Unicorns at Fitton Field Thursday. The hit, Hurrell's third of the game, capped a two-run 9th inning that halted Worcester's three-game losing streak.

Dylan LaPointe (FAU) staked the 'Hearts to a 2-0 lead with a two-run double in the bottom of the 1st, but the Sea Unicorns responded with a run against Bravehearts starter John Connolly (Endicott) in the 2nd. Carter Hanson (Wofford) scored on a wild pitch to extend the Worcester lead to 3-1, but Norwich again cut its deficit to one run.

While Connolly settled in on the mound, Hurrell demolished a 4th-inning solo home run onto the Fitton Field gridiron, and Worcester took a 4-2 lead. Connolly retired six of the next eight Norwich hitters, and departed the game after five innings. The Attleboro native struck out four and walked three, surrendering two runs on five hits.

Once Worcester dipped into its arsenal of relief pitchers, Norwich tied the game on Nick Sturino's two-run single in the 6th, took a 5-4 lead on Trey Porter's solo homer in the 7th, and extended that lead in the 8th on a Hurrell error in right field.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Worcester loaded the bases with no outs. Kevin Matos (Wheaton) singled home a run to halve the Norwich lead, but the 'Hearts stranded three runners and entered the ninth down a run. Aidan Greene (AIC) fired a 1-2-3 top of the 9th, setting up the Bravehearts' offense for a ninth-inning rally.

Against Norwich closer Jimmy Mulvaney, who had not allowed a run in his first 122/3 Futures League innings, Worcester's Matt Milone (SUNY Maritime) blooped a leadoff single to left, then scored when LaPointe roped a game-tying triple to right-center. After Tyler McCord (Amherst) ran for LaPointe at third, Franklin's Henry DiGiorgio (Northeastern) walked, Hanson was hit by a pitch, and Worcester loaded the bases to set up Hurrell's heroics.

In a 3-1 count, Hurrell, a Haverhill native, cracked the game-winning hit, his third of the night, onto the right field warning track, plating McCord and giving Worcester its first win in four games. Greene (2-1) earned the win on the mound.

The Bravehearts (14-12) face the Futures League Road Warriors (3-11) on Military Appreciation Night Friday. All active and former military members will receive free admission to Fitton Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

