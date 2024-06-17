Huntsville City FC Update

June 17, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will reach the midpoint of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season when it visits FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, June 23 at 6 p.m. CT at NKU Soccer Stadium. Fans can view the match at the club's official watch party at Back Forty Beer Company (3254 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. CT.

Parent club Nashville SC will conclude a stretch of three matches in seven days this week when it visits Toronto FC on Wednesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT and hosts New York City FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at FC Cincinnati 2 (Sunday, June 23 at 6 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

MEDIA NOTES:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Huntsville City FC:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

will play FC Cincinnati 2 for the first of two times this season (Sept. 22 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium)

is 1W-0L-1D, 1SOW all-time against FC Cincinnati 2

has had two players start in every match this season: Jony Bolaños and Fernando Ciceron

is second in the Eastern Conference in shots on target (77), corner kicks (73), and long balls (219)Ã¢â¬Â¯

Forster AjagoÃ¢â¬Â¯leads the team in goals (five)

Jony BolañosÃ¢â¬Â¯

leads MLS NEXT Pro in key passes (33)

leads the team in assists (five)

Fernando CiceronÃ¢â¬Â¯leads the team in minutes played (1,155)Ã¢â¬Â¯

Axel Picazo made his first Huntsville City FC start on June 16 vs. Chicago Fire II

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.