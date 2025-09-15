How Tough of a Test Are the Vancouver Whitecaps for Forge FC?
Published on September 15, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Are Thomas Müller and the Vancouver Whitecaps the toughest test Forge FC has ever faced?
We previewed leg two of their TELUS #CanChamp semi-final on the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen
WATCH: https://youtu.be/TML4LRP9jss?siš-BUCMSCKzY5fzG
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 15, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Forge FC Lock in Home Playoff Match for 2025 CPL Playoffs
- Forge FC Sign Goalkeeper Dino Bontis to Multi-Year Contract
- Forward Victor Klonaridis Returns to Forge FC on a Multi-Year Contract
- Forge FC's Upcoming 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Semi-Final Match to Air on TSN
- Forge FC's Zayne Bruno and Emmanuel Marmolejo Called up to Canada Soccer Men's U-18 National Team