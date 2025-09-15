How Tough of a Test Are the Vancouver Whitecaps for Forge FC?

Published on September 15, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Are Thomas Müller and the Vancouver Whitecaps the toughest test Forge FC has ever faced?

We previewed leg two of their TELUS #CanChamp semi-final on the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen

WATCH: https://youtu.be/TML4LRP9jss?siš-BUCMSCKzY5fzG







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.