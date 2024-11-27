How Dallas Trinity's Sam Meza Has Navigated the Transition to Pro Soccer: Super League Game Week

November 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder recap DC Power FC's last-minute win over Fort Lauderdale United FC and what the back-to-back losses mean for Carolina Ascent FC. Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza later joins the show to discuss returning to her hometown and share the physical and mental challenges of transitioning from college to professional soccer.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.