How Adrian Heath and Eddie Howe Helped Ian Fuller's Path to One Knoxville SC: USL All Access

May 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome One Knoxville SC Head Coach Ian Fuller to the show to discuss his playing days that saw him claim two league titles and reach the U.S. Open Cup Final with the Charleston Battery, what he learned as an assistant coach with Adrian Heath at Orlando City SC and Minnesota United FC, his fandom of Newcastle United and admiration of current manager Eddie Howe, why a year off helped prepare him for his first Head Coaching position in Knoxville, how Tony Meola helped connect him with Nico Rosamilia, and why One Knox is aiming high in USL League One and the USL Jägermeister Cup this season.

Watts and Kerr also discuss the current struggles of the Tampa Bay Rowdies after their defeat to the Charleston Battery this past weekend left the side with one win from eight games in the league this season, the bizarre goal that saw Oakland Roots SC earn victory against San Antonio FC for the first time in its history last Saturday night, and why the expectations for USL Championship and League One clubs in the U.S. Open Cup were dashed as only Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC advanced to the Round of 16.

