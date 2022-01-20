Hit a Home Run this Valentine's Day with the Rockers

January 20, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Roses are Red, the Rockers will wear blue, we are ready for some Rockers baseball and we know you and your special valentine are too! The Fleet Farm Flex Pack is one of the best values to experience Rockers baseball this summer and makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that person you enjoy fun adventures with. Each Fleet Farm Flex Pack is valued at $171 but is available for only $109 and includes the following:

- 6 Tickets to use when you want, based on availability.

- $50 Gift card per pack to use for concessions or merchandise at your leisure.

- $10 Fleet Farm gift card.

- 20% off merchandise discount at the Team Apparel Fan Shop.

- Priority seating in any section in the main seating bowl.

- Exclusive Rockers hat per package.

- Name inclusion on season seat holder wall at the stadium.

To sweeten the pot leading up to Valentine's Day, the Rockers will enter the ticket holder's name for each package purchased through February 11th into a drawing for a chance to receive one of the following prizes:

1st Prize: 2 Club Level tickets ($98 value)

2nd Prize: His & Her Jerseys ($80 value)

3rd Prize: Throw out a first pitch prior to a game in 2022 (Priceless Memory)

Previous ticket package purchases will also be entered to win. Don't procrastinate this Valentine's Day and make sure to include yourself in the fun by purchasing today! E-mail Hayden Kupsh at hayden@greenbayrockers.com , call 920-497-7225, or purchase online at greenbayrockers.com.

