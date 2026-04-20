History Made!!
Published on April 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video
YOU DON'T SEE THIS!!!
Two kickers, three 50+ yard FGs each - same game.
#ufl #highlights #football
Check out the Louisville Kings Statistics
United Football League Stories from April 20, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Kings Stories
- From Heartbreak to History: Kings Flip the Script in OT Thriller
- Bean, Wade and Neville Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Despite Bean's Big Night, Louisville Falls in Heartbreaker
- Kings Drop Road Contest in Orlando, Fall to 0-2
- Stallions Rally in Fourth, Kings Fall in Season Opener