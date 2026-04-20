History Made!!

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







YOU DON'T SEE THIS!!!

Two kickers, three 50+ yard FGs each - same game.

#ufl #highlights #football







United Football League Stories from April 20, 2026

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