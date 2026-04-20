UFL Week Four Delivers: First Wins, Overtime Drama, and Blockbuster Trades

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Week Four in the UFL delivered thrilling finishes, upset victories, a shutout, and multiple league-shaking trades.

Week Four began with the first-ever Thursday night game in UFL history.

Following Louisville's heartbreaking overtime loss the week prior, the Kings got another shot in overtime, and this time finished the job. Tanner Brown knocked in two of his five field goals in the final quarter to help force overtime.

Brown, along with John Hoyland, also made UFL history, becoming the first two kickers to each drill three 50+ yard field goals in the same game.

In the overtime shootout, Tre McKitty hauled in the game-clinching conversion, securing the Kings' first win in franchise history, and the first for head coach Chris Redman.

On Friday Night Football, Columbus pulled off the upset and earned the first win in franchise history for both the team and head coach Ted Ginn Jr.

The game plan was simple: run the football. Columbus set a UFL record with 47 rushing attempts and piled up 201 yards. An 18-play, 97-yard drive that chewed up 9:59 in the second half helped put the game away, handing Dallas its first loss of the season.

In the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, DC outdueled St. Louis and held on for its third straight victory.

Jordan Ta'amu delivered a standout performance with 204 yards and two touchdowns, but his ability to escape St. Louis' lethal pass rush stood out most, adding a team-high 61 yards on the ground.

Derick Roberson and Sam Kidd slammed the door on the final series with a sack and interception, respectively.

The week closed with the first UFL shutout since 2024. The Orlando Storm stayed perfect and now stand as the league's only unbeaten team at 4-0.

Orlando's defense dominated, holding Birmingham to just 36 rushing yards and a 1-for-13 mark on third down. The Stallions were stunned in their home debut, and it didn't stop there.

Despite no games on Sunday, the UFL still owned the headlines with two major trades.

Following their offensive struggles, Birmingham sent quarterback Matt Corral and edge rusher Amani Bledsoe to Orlando in exchange for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

DTR is now expected to take over as the Stallions' signal caller for a team riding a three-game skid and trying to stay in the postseason hunt.

The Kings then made an eye-popping move of their own, sending starting quarterback Jason Bean to DC for Mike DiLiello straight up. Fresh off their first win, Louisville handed the keys to Chandler Rogers as QB1.

As the league hits the halfway point, these moves shake up everything for teams trying to revive their seasons.

Week Five kicks off Friday night with DC facing Birmingham and its new-look quarterback room.

Saturday night features Ricky Proehl's Battlehawks and Anthony Becht's Storm meeting in Orlando, the first matchup between the two head coaches.

Sunday brings a doubleheader: Columbus takes on Houston, followed by Louisville and Dallas. The Aviators will look to make it two straight, while Rogers and the Kings face a fustrated Renegades team.







United Football League Stories from April 20, 2026

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