HISTORY MADE! Tanner Brown Knocks Down His 23rd FG!

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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TAKE YOUR THRONE, KING!!

Tanner Brown drills his 23rd FG of the season and breaks the UFL single-season record previously held by Lucas Havrisik.

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