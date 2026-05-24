HISTORY MADE! Tanner Brown Knocks Down His 23rd FG!
Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video
TAKE YOUR THRONE, KING!!
Tanner Brown drills his 23rd FG of the season and breaks the UFL single-season record previously held by Lucas Havrisik.
#ufl #highlight #football
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United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026
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