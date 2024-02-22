Hillsboro Hops Fund Awards $100,000 in Grants for Second Consecutive Year

Hillsboro, OR - There were a record number of applicants in the fifth year of the Hillsboro Hops Fund Grant Program. 52 different softball and baseball organizations in the greater Washington County area applied and were awarded grants totaling $100,000 to go towards youth baseball and softball opportunities. Funding goes towards a variety of needs, but not limited to registration costs, equipment, uniforms and field maintenance.

Since 2013, the Hillsboro Hops have contributed over $1,600,000 to local youth sports organizations, Dream Big scholars and community partners. Representatives from this year's grant recipients will have the opportunity to attend a 2024 Hops game for an on-field check presentation.

"We are thrilled to see this program continue to expand in its fifth year. It is important for us to help grow the game and keep the sport we know and love accessible to our youth athletes", said Hops Senior Director of Community Engagement, Hannah August. "Seeing the number of applications increasing each year shows how important it is for us to continue supporting these programs as they welcome new athletes into their organizations."

The Hillsboro Hops will be opening their 11th season in Hillsboro on April 5th at Ron Tonkin Field against the Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox. The Hops will also be hosting their annual Youth Sports Weekend on May 11th and 12th at Ron Tonkin Field. Space is still available for teams to register for activities. For more information on promotions and tickets visit hillsborohops.com or call 503-640-0887.

