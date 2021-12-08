Hillsboro Hops and OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center Team up to Provide Youth Vaccine Clinics

Hillsboro, OR. - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) and OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center (@HillsboroMedCtr) today announced that they will be teaming up to provide the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to youth ages 5-18 this Sunday, December 12, at Ron Tonkin Field. Second doses will be given at a follow-up event on January 9, 2022. Both events will be held from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

200 doses will be available at each vaccine clinic and appointments are required.

As part of the trip to Ron Tonkin Field, youth receiving the vaccine will get to visit the Hillsboro Hops clubhouse and they will also be treated to ice cream and a goodie bag once they have received the vaccine.

"It's important to be leaders in our community both on and off the field and getting our youngest fans vaccinated will make a tremendous impact for public health," said Jen Anderson, Hillsboro Hops VP of People & Culture. "We're excited to partner with OHSU Health at Hillsboro Medical Center to provide a unique and positive experience for our community's kids."

"We're thrilled to help improve the safety and health of our local community by providing pediatric vaccines in partnership with the Hillsboro Hops," said Lori James-Nielsen, Hillsboro Medical Center President & CEO. "Hillsboro Medical Center hopes all eligible children get vaccinated, and we're looking forward to protecting some of our young community members in a place kids associate with fun, healthy activities."

You can view appointment availability at this link (availability is limited):

https://washingtoncountycovidvaccine.as.me/RonTonkin

