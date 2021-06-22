Hillsboro Hops and MTI Team up to "Shut out HungerÃ¢ÂÂ During 2021 SeasonÃÂ

Hillsboro, OR. - Two longtime Hillsboro organizations, MTI (Mobile Tech, Inc.), a global leader in asset protection, smart locks, tablet solutions, IoT, and global services, and the Hillsboro Hops, the Single-A Advanced affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, announced that they have partnered on a new community campaign focused on fighting hunger in the Hillsboro and Washington County communities. This season-long endeavor called "Shut Out Hunger" will involve hundreds of volunteer hours by both organizations benefiting the Sunshine Pantry in Beaverton.

Starting June 28 to July 2, MTI will accept non-perishable food items and monetary donations at its offices located at 1050 NW 67th Avenue and 2345 NE Overlook Drive, Suite 250. During the June 29 through July 2 Hops homestand, MTI and Hops staff members will collect similar items at the Ron Tonkin Field entry gates. Volunteers from both companies will donate their time in July packing food at the Sunshine Pantry, and August will find them at Meals on Wheels in Hillsboro.

The Sunshine Pantry can accept cash or check donations, as well as pre-paid gift cards to specific grocery stores and gas stations in addition to food. The best non-perishable food items include, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, snacks, peanut butter, cooking oil, and rice.

"1 in 10 children in Washington Country are food insecure and go to bed hungry. The COVID-19 pandemic created a larger need with even more people struggling to pay bills and put food on the table," said Mary Jesse, MTI CEO. "The Hillsboro Hops offer a great family experience, but they also offer community support in Hillsboro and Washington County. MTI's headquarters have always been in Hillsboro. We look forward to working together to help those families and individuals who need assistance during these challenging times."â¨

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with MTI on the "Shut Out Hunger" program," said Hops President and General Manager, KL Wombacher. "As we're coming out of the pandemic, we know many in our community are struggling to put food on the table more than ever. We're grateful to be in a position to help and to have a great, Hillsboro-based partner supporting the effort along with us."

