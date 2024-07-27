HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Cavalry FC: July 26, 2024

July 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







Cavalry FC maintained their undefeated record against Vancouver FC on Friday night in Langley, with a 1-0 victory

Maël Henry's first goal of the season, in his first start of the campaign, was the difference for the visitors, who picked up their second consecutive road victory

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.