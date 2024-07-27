HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Cavalry FC: July 26, 2024
July 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC maintained their undefeated record against Vancouver FC on Friday night in Langley, with a 1-0 victory
Maël Henry's first goal of the season, in his first start of the campaign, was the difference for the visitors, who picked up their second consecutive road victory
