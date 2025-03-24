HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle vs Utah
March 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video
Seattle Seawolves face Utah Warriors in Week 6 of MLR's 2025 season.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from March 24, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Seawolves Stories
- Seawolves Fall Short in Hard-Fought Battle against LA
- Women in Rugby Night March 22 at Starfire Stadium
- The Power of Sports in Business Growth: Insights from COO Drew Dambreville at the GFWCC Luncheon
- Seattle Seawolves Hit the Road to Face RFCLA
- Thank You, Jenny Flynn: Seattle SeaWolves 2025 International Women's Day