CPL Pacific FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC: April 5, 2026

Published on April 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video


The CPL's opening weekend concludes at Starlight Stadium, where Pacific FC host Cavalry FC. -- : OneSoccer

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Canadian Premier League Stories from April 5, 2026


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