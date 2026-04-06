HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC: April 5, 2026
Published on April 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
The CPL's opening weekend concludes at Starlight Stadium, where Pacific FC host Cavalry FC. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Pacific FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 5, 2026
- Match Notes - PFC vs Cavalry FC - Pacific FC
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