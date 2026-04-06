HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC: April 5, 2026

Published on April 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







The CPL's opening weekend concludes at Starlight Stadium, where Pacific FC host Cavalry FC. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 5, 2026

Match Notes - PFC vs Cavalry FC - Pacific FC

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