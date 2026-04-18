HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Pacific FC: April 18, 2026

Published on April 18, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







Halifax Wanderers host Pacific FC in their 2026 CPL home opener. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 18, 2026

Match Notes - PFC vs HFX - Pacific FC

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