HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Forge FC: May 2, 2026
Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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Top of the table, Forge FC, meets the East Coast energy of the Halifax Wanderers at the Wanderers Grounds. -- : OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 4, 2026
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