HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Forge FC: May 2, 2026

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







Top of the table, Forge FC, meets the East Coast energy of the Halifax Wanderers at the Wanderers Grounds. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 4, 2026

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