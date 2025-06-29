HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. York United: June 29, 2025
June 29, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 29, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Forge FC Announces Change in Kickoff Time for July 5 Match
- Hamilton Sports Group Welcomes Former Tiger-Cats Player, CFL All-Star and Entrepreneur Marwan Hage to Ownership Group
- Forge FC and Hamilton Tiger-Cats Bring Back Hearts in the Huddle Presented by Steelport for 2025
- Forge FC to Feature in National TSN Broadcast on June 22
- Forge FC and Hamilton Tiger-Cats Launch Major Mental Health Initiative in Partnership with CAMH Foundation and Headversity