HIGHLIGHTS: Dallas vs DC

June 18, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Dallas Jackals YouTube Video







Old Glory DC hold post season position and pulls off a much needed win over the Jackals in Week 16 of MLR's 2024 season.

Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.